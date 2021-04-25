Births for Sunday, April 25

Gundersen Health System
April 19
Daughter Shawna Whalen and Dalton Cook, Winona.
Daughter to Amanda Duwe and Michael Niemyjski, Genoa.
April 20
Daughter to Michelle Filla and Eric Halverson, Whitehall.
Winona Health
March 18
Son to Justice Menge and Dalton Horman, Winona.
