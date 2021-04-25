 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for Sunday, April 25
0 comments

Births for Sunday, April 25

{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health System

April 19

Daughter Shawna Whalen and Dalton Cook, Winona.

Daughter to Amanda Duwe and Michael Niemyjski, Genoa.

April 20

Daughter to Michelle Filla and Eric Halverson, Whitehall.

Winona Health

March 18

Son to Justice Menge and Dalton Horman, Winona.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News