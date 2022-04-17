 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births for Sunday, April 17

  • 0

Gundersen Health

April 6

Daughter to Ada Borntrager and Andy Shetler, Utica, Minn.

Son to Amy Nuttelman and Tracey Olson, Melrose, Wis.

April 7

Son to Kaylei Day and William Anderson, Lewiston.

April 9

Son to Amanda Griffin and Jeffrey Evenson, Winona.

April 10

Son to Natalie Ehlert and Thomas Connell, Winona.

April 12

Daughter to Raven Holzer, La Crosse.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News