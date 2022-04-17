Births for Sunday, April 17

Gundersen Health
April 6
Daughter to Ada Borntrager and Andy Shetler, Utica, Minn.
Son to Amy Nuttelman and Tracey Olson, Melrose, Wis.
April 7
Son to Kaylei Day and William Anderson, Lewiston.
April 9
Son to Amanda Griffin and Jeffrey Evenson, Winona.
April 10
Son to Natalie Ehlert and Thomas Connell, Winona.
April 12
Daughter to Raven Holzer, La Crosse.
