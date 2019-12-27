What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Being selected to be the superintendent for WAPS, moving to Winona, and meeting so many great people at the open house the school board held to introduce me to Winona."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"There are a lot of wonderful people in Winona who are committed to supporting our students, families and community and when we work together and support each other great things happen for our community."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"Yes. Strive for balance in work and life and improve my health and fitness."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"Continue to grow my leadership skills and support continuous improvement for WAPS."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I will continue to be a part of community groups and committees and attend community events."
