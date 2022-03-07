Anna Smaron, PA-C, joins Winona Health Urgent Care team

Certified Physician Assistant Anna Smaron has joined the Winona Health staff and is caring for patients of all ages in Urgent Care on the clinic first floor at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., in Winona.

“The Kindness and friendliness of everyone I met while interviewing at Winona Health made me feel at peace with my decision to join Winona Health,” said Smaron, “I also appreciate that Winona Health is community focused. It provides the healthcare services people need while also being able to connect patients with other resources in the community.”

Smaron, originally from Maple Plain, Minnesota, west of Minneapolis, earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology at Saint Mary’s University in Winona. After earning her undergraduate degree, she spent a year at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as a Redeemer Ministry Corp Volunteer. It was there that she began considering a career as a Physician Assistant.

Smaron earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at The College of Saint Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA).

“I enjoy listening to and caring for people,” said Smaron. “ Unexpected illnesses and injuries can be challenging, scary and disheartening. I want to provide the kind of care and comfort I’d want for myself or a friend or family member.”

In her free time, Smaron enjoys swimming, hiking, canoeing and kayaking and she is happy to be back in the Winona area.

Winona Health Urgent Care hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Urgent Care wait times are updated online during clinic hours. For current wait times, visit winonahealth.org/uc.

For information about healthcare providers at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org and click Find a Provider. Winona Health is also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

