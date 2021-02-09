Analysis: NFL hopes for normality in 2021, starting at draft

Wisely, the union and league negotiated a minimum cap for 2021, using future caps to make up for much of the shortfall from lost revenues this past season.

“I hate to talk more about the pandemic but I think the lingering impact of the pandemic on the National Football League,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said, “is the salary cap will have a big impact not only on the Chiefs but all 32 NFL franchises.

“I hope that by the time we get to the season we’re talking about largely full stadiums, but there’s no guarantees on that.”

17TH GAME

With all of the financial negatives associated with the pandemic — nobody should be doing a GoFundMe for an NFL owner — it’s difficult to believe the league would put off the approved expansion of the schedule by one game. Any additional revenue streams before new media rights deals kick in would seem as logical as picking Brady to win a Super Bowl.

“It was a provision that was negotiated into the CBA with the players a year or so ago,” Hunt said. “I think it could happen as early as 2021; the league has not made an announcement on that but I know it’s something they are thinking about and working on.”