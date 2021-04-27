Analysis: Coach of the year will be the NBA's top award race

It’s almost award-voting season in the NBA, and the best race is the one that not enough people are talking about.

The MVP race between Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Denver’s Nikola Jokic seems like a toss-up, and the realization that one of those two centers will be second-team All-NBA behind the other — they still do All-NBA by position, which makes absolutely no sense in a league that has gone largely position-less — will only add fuel to the anger from the fan base that feels like they were wronged by those results.

There will be great debates about other races as well: most improved player, defensive player of the year and the All-NBA balloting will inevitably lead to cries that some players got overlooked and were wronged. Some of those arguments will probably be right, too.

But the best race will be for coach of the year.

The winner will be deserving. So, too, will be about a half-dozen other guys who won’t win.

Here are some of the candidates who should be under consideration:

TOM THIBODEAU,