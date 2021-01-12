Amos a reliable leader

“Fortunately, it’s a great example of guys that have great preparation habits, great practice habits, do everything they’re supposed to do off the field, and we get positive results on the field.”

While Pettine likes to use his two safeties interchangeably, Amos has been the surer tackler against the run while also being able to cover downfield. During the second half of the season after hybrid safety/linebacker Raven Greene was lost to injury, Pettine started using Amos not only in his traditional safety roles but also bringing him down to cover slot receivers and tight ends in that hybrid role, and it paid off: Six of Amos’ nine pass break-ups came in the final five games, including three in the Packers’ Dec. 19 win over Carolina. He also had 28 tackles and an interception during the final four games.

“I think Amos is getting really comfortable in his linebacker/safety spot,” nose tackle Kenny Clark observed. “Everybody is getting comfortable and everybody is understanding how to fit in the run game (and) we’re swarming to the ball, all 11 guys. That’s how you become a great defense. I don’t think we’re great yet, but we’re definitely trending in the right direction and getting better.”

That’s how Amos sees the Packers defense trending, too — and that seems to matter more to him than his own statistical contributions.

“Along with the rest of the defense, I just feel like I’m getting better week to week, feeling more comfortable,” Amos said. “I feel like I’m playing faster than I was earlier in the year. I’m being moved around a lot, which I like. And I just think we all affect each other. When we’re playing well, you help the man next to you. When I’m making quick reads, I allow the guy next to me to make a faster read as well. So when we’re all working together, it makes it fun. We just have to continue to grow and work together and I feel like we can be a special defense.”

