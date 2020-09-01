Amid COVID-19 and emotional talks about social justice, Lucas Patrick thinks big-picture — and stays ready to fill in on Packers’ offensive line

GREEN BAY — Lucas Patrick did a lot of listening last week.
And when he emerged from the Green Bay Packers’ more than four-hour team meeting about social injustice, race relations and police reform, he almost immediately picked up his iPhone and opened his Twitter app.
The Packers fourth-year offensive lineman was so moved by what he’d heard from his teammates in the wake of a Kenosha police officer shooting Jacob Blake on Aug. 23 he posted about how, as a white person, he’d been “ignorant” about the struggles for people of color and challenged his followers to recognize that it is “all of our responsibilities to fight for equality as human beings.”
Patrick actually spoke out on social media even before the Packers released team president/CEO Mark Murphy’s video statement on Saturday afternoon, when Murphy’s message followed a similar line of thinking.
“One of the keys, I think, to resolving this, is people in positions of power, particularly White people (to recognize) it’s on you to make a difference,” said Murphy, who also announced a $250,000 social justice impact grant and the team’s plan to utilize the Tailgate Village building as an early polling place fall. “The issues we’re facing, they’re not political issues. They’re societal issues.”
Speaking in a Zoom video call with reporters on Monday, Patrick called the meeting “life changing” and said listening to teammates like Billy Turner, Christian Kirksey, Adrian Amos and Marcedes Lewis — all of whom are Black — made it clear to him he himself needed to do more.
“What I wanted to encapsulate with that is this isn’t an issue that just our Black brothers and sisters. It’s not just their fight,” Patrick said Monday. “We need to stand up, too, as white people. We need to come to their aid and help them in any way that we can.
“I’ve had the amazing opportunity to spend some great time and have some great conversations with men I love as brothers and open my eyes and open my heart. That’s what I just want to encourage people to do: Set aside where you can from, your differences, and listen with your heart and truly hear the words and the emotions that they’re expressing. I think that will help us become a better society — and hopefully fix some of these issues.”
All of those conversations have come against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Patrick has been even more cautious about than the rest of his teammates. Cognizant of how offensive and defensive linemen are in closer proximity to one another than players at other positions are, Patrick, a graduate of Duke University, has worn an extended facemask shield throughout camp — the only player to regularly do so in practice.
Patrick, who has worked at left guard, right guard and center during camp, said he’s been wearing the shield — even though players, coaches and staff have undergone COVID-19 testing every day and the team hasn’t had a player test positive since the start of camp, when five players landed on the reserve list — to err on the side of caution and to hopefully ensure he’s available when the season begins Sept. 13 at Minnesota in case a starter is lost to the virus and he has to step in at any of the three interior line spots.
“This season the best ability is availability. Just knowing my role, what I’ve been through in camp is rotating on the inside three of the line, if something happens, I’d rather be the guy who’s available, taking it seriously and being safe,” Patrick explained. “We’re at a higher risk playing O-line and D-line. So I just want to protect myself and protect my teammates.
“I think most of us understand that the NFL train is rolling and in a little under two weeks from today 53 guys are going to show up to Minnesota and they’re going to play a football game whether it’s the 22 slated starters we normally have or it’s some guys filling in. Everyone has to be ready.”
Said coach Matt LaFleur: “I think any time that you show that versatility to play either guard position or the center position, it definitely brings more value to your team. He’s a guy that we know that we can count on, any time that he goes in he does his job and he does it at a high level. So, he’s a guy that we feel and have a lot of confidence in.”
The 27-year-old Patrick, who signed a two-year, $2.975 million extension last year that should keep him in Green Bay through the 2021 season, started camp wearing the traditional visor that covered his eyes with the lower shield that covered his nose and mouth. Having never worn the eye visor before, Patrick eventually ditched it and is merely going with his version of personal protective equipment now.
“Nobody around me has said they can’t hear me. I’m a mouth-breather anyway, so I don’t think it’s going to affect me too much,” Patrick said with a laugh. “I’ve never really been a visor guy. So once we took that off to get a little more air in the helmet, I don’t notice a difference (wearing the PPE), besides when I try to drink water. I’ve sprayed the shield a few times.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!