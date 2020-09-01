Amid COVID-19 and emotional talks about social justice, Lucas Patrick thinks big-picture — and stays ready to fill in on Packers’ offensive line

“What I wanted to encapsulate with that is this isn’t an issue that just our Black brothers and sisters. It’s not just their fight,” Patrick said Monday. “We need to stand up, too, as white people. We need to come to their aid and help them in any way that we can.

“I’ve had the amazing opportunity to spend some great time and have some great conversations with men I love as brothers and open my eyes and open my heart. That’s what I just want to encourage people to do: Set aside where you can from, your differences, and listen with your heart and truly hear the words and the emotions that they’re expressing. I think that will help us become a better society — and hopefully fix some of these issues.”

All of those conversations have come against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Patrick has been even more cautious about than the rest of his teammates. Cognizant of how offensive and defensive linemen are in closer proximity to one another than players at other positions are, Patrick, a graduate of Duke University, has worn an extended facemask shield throughout camp — the only player to regularly do so in practice.