Americans on many teams as softball returns to Olympics

Ken Eriksen predicts tight competition in softball as the sport returns to the Olympics.

“Over the last probably 16 years you’ve seen the world catch up in softball because of the opportunities that USA Softball provided in the teaching and the clinics overseas, but also the colleges started to recruit some really good athletes overseas and develop them,” the U.S. coach said. “And then the rules have been relaxed in respect of do you have to be a 100% citizen, whatever that means, in quotations, of a country that’s playing. And so we are going to be playing against a lot of citizens of the United States that happen to be on Italy, that happen to be of Mexico, that happen to be of Canada.”

Seventeen of the 19 players currently on Mexico’s roster are listed on the team’s website as living in the United States.

Italy’s roster includes second baseman Emily Carosone, born in Orlando, Florida.

Infielder Kelsey Harshman, who was born in Tucson, Arizona, is part of a Canada team filled with U.S. college veterans that include Joey Lye, who quit as Bucknell’s coach to compete for the Olympic team.