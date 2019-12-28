What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"All the new activity in the community such as the new Mississippi River bridge opening, new lodging facility, new health care facility, new downtown office building, new programs and construction at WSU, MSSE and SMU.
"As in past years, I enjoy reviewing then approving the Winona city budget. For most years, it demonstrates the careful planning and detail that moves the city forward.
"Visiting with former council member Dieter Mielimonka and Denise."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"Unfortunately, the divisiveness of our current politics will get worse as we head into an election year. (I hope that will not affect local government races).
"Don’t rely on information from just a few sources before deciding.
"It is important for every voter to learn as much as they can about the issues and then cast their ballot as 2020 elections arise."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"Ongoing work with colleagues on council and city staff to continue Winona’s success."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"Continue to represent the city on behalf of first ward residents and respond to their concerns as I have done so in the past."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"Looking forward to participation in some of the Kashubian celebrations and continuing to support the Winona connection to our sister city, Misato, Japan.
"Continuing the mill and overlay improvements to city streets, encouraging continued success for Winona businesses."
