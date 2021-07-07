All-Star Lynn wins 6-1 as White Sox improve to 10-2 vs Twins

Four relievers combined for three scoreless innings of two-hit relief.

“It was a good win, especially going into the off day with three going into the break,” Lynn said. “Offense was great. We were able to add on, just kind of kept going there, and then the defense was awesome behind me. I had a little issue there with some command in the fourth and the fifth. I was able to get through it.”

Michael Pineda (3-5), returning from more than three weeks on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation, allowed a career-high 12 hits and five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

“I feel normal,” Pineda said. “I have to be better with my slider, be better with locating my slider.”

Rookie Trevor Larnach led off the fourth with his seventh home run, a drive into the bullpens in left-center. Minnesota has lost seven of nine, including five against the AL Central-leading White Sox.

“Some unlikely guys that aren’t there at the beginning of the year but are helping them in a lot of big ways,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Chicago. “But I think a lot of their success really comes down to the way they’ve pitched this year. …