All-Pro into the MVP?

“It’s obviously different (now). I’m much older than I was then,” Rodgers said of that 2011 NFC Divisional loss. “This year has definitely energized all of us at different times, but I think we’re trending in the right direction as far as how we feel about each other and our squad.

“That year, I think we were so dominant the entire year. This may be a different feel this year. It hasn’t felt that way (as far as being dominant); it’s felt like we’ve been kind of trending in the right direction. So, it definitely feels different, but it feels good to be in the mix and just coming off a good season. Now everything starts over.”

Big fans of fans

Thursday evening’s news that the organization had decided to host roughly 6,000 paying customers for next weekend’s NFC divisional playoff game was met with the expected excitement by players, who have seen limited crowds on the road but have yet to see anything more than a few hundred team employees’ families or first responders/frontline healthcare workers and their families in the Lambeau Field stands this year.