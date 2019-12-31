What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"My favorite moments from 2019 were getting engaged while hiking the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and the annual heartbreak the Brewers and the Bucks bestow on me."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I learned to trust myself more. Self-doubt is crippling. Don’t second-guess yourself, trust yourself by knowing you have been put into this situation for a reason and odds are it’s because you are good at what you do and have put in the hard work to get to that spot. So trust yourself."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"Don’t have any."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"A goal I have is to regain the trust in the community. I know the sports in this town were neglected for three months after Sports Editor Adam Watts unexpectedly left. I’m hoping in 2020, I can pick up the pieces and start to piece that trust back together."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"Once I officially start, I look for more featured pieces that will hopefully include highlight video packages in some capacity. Also have ideas for podcasts. One that focuses on preps and another on Winona State and St. Mary’s. But overall I just want to give the coverage that these athletes and coaches deserve. Something that hasn’t happened these past few months."
