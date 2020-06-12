Alerick Soularie thankful to be drafted by Minnesota Twins

“I knew I still had some stuff that I needed to prove in the SEC, which, having the season cut off, it was definitely heartbreaking because I feel like our team was deep enough to make a good run in the College World Series,” Soularie said. “Since then, I’ve really been staying in the weight room, doing what I need to do to stay healthy and just trying to be ahead of everything, staying up on all the draft information.”

That’s included a lot of communication with the Twins.

Soularie, who hails from Houston, said he was hoping the Twins would pick him after he developed a comfort with the organization throughout the draft process.

He said he spoke frequently with Twins scout Jack Powell and also talked to other members of the organization. Communication was weekly and then every couple days as it moved closer to the draft. He also had a Zoom call with the Twins where they spoke about his hitting approach and where they saw him playing in the future, among other things, before they selected him.

“It was definitely good to see the interest that they gave throughout the draft process,” he said. “That made me feel comfortable as a player.”