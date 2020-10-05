Ageless Sue Bird has Storm one win away from 4th title

Bird has been durable for most of her career. She did have to miss the 2013 and 2019 seasons because of injuries and only was able to play in half of the Storm’s games this year after suffering a bone bruise in her knee. Still she didn’t show much rust in the playoffs let alone the finals.

She is averaging 9 points, 13 assists and 2.5 rebounds in the first two games against Las Vegas.

“She’s at another level right now running the team,” Seattle coach Gary Kloppenburg said. ”One of those players who can see a play or two ahead ... It is remarkable to see her orchestrate out there. Things come easy for our team when she’s moving the ball.”

She set a WNBA playoff record with 16 assists in the opening win, a record-setting performance the impressed James so much that the Lakers guard praised Bird on social media.

“To have LeBron recognize me that way is a huge compliment,” Bird said. “I’ve said this before you can throw Tom Brady in there you can throw Diana (Taurasi) in there, us four are in this elite company of people closer to the end than the beginning, but still able to have a huge impact on a team. For all of us, from what I’ve read, it’s about taking care of yourself and your body.