NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
x-New England1130.786372181
x-Buffalo1040.714291222
N.Y. Jets590.357247343
Miami3110.214241435

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Houston950.643341330
Tennessee860.571339279
Indianapolis670.462296295
Jacksonville590.357250353

North

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Baltimore1220.857472257
Pittsburgh860.571269259
Cleveland680.429297329
Cincinnati1130.071211359

West

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Kansas City1040.714394284
Oakland680.429274386
Denver590.357239284
L.A. Chargers590.357299290

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas770.500378288
Philadelphia770.500334328
N.Y. Giants3110.214283382
Washington3110.214215347

South

 WLTPctPFPA
y-New Orleans1030.769344296
Tampa Bay770.500416398
Atlanta590.357329365
Carolina590.357324390

North

 WLTPctPFPA
x-Green Bay1130.786330283
Minnesota1040.714378259
Chicago770.500256253
Detroit3101.250304373

West

 WLTPctPFPA
x-San Francisco1130.786419258
x-Seattle1130.786371345
L.A. Rams860.571332306
Arizona491.321310398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 23, Denver 3

Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17

Houston 24, Tennessee 21

N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20

Seattle 30, Carolina 24

Green Bay 21, Chicago 13

New England 34, Cincinnati 13

Philadelphia 37, Washington 27

Arizona 38, Cleveland 24

Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16

Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10

Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22

Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21

Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10

Monday's Games

Indianapolis at New Orleans, late

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston at Tampa Bay, noon

Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon

Cincinnati at Miami, noon

New Orleans at Tennessee, noon

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, noon

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon

Carolina at Indianapolis, noon

Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Kansas (47);9-1;1607;2
2. Gonzaga (15);11-1;1552;6
3. Louisville (1);10-1;1412;1
4. Duke (2);9-1;1387;7
5. Ohio St.;9-1;1334;3
6. Kentucky;8-1;1231;8
7. Maryland;10-1;1207;4
8. Oregon;8-2;1172;10
9. Virginia;8-1;1121;9
10. Baylor;8-1;1062;11
11. Memphis;9-1;960;13
12. Auburn;9-0;939;12
13. Dayton;8-1;879;14
14. Michigan;8-3;723;5
15. Michigan St.;7-3;656;16
16. Arizona;10-2;631;15
17. Butler;10-1;553;18
18. Villanova;8-2;496;20
19. Florida St.;8-2;449;21
20. San Diego St.;10-0;431;25
21. Tennessee;7-2;367;19
22. Washington;7-2;213;—
23. Penn St.;9-2;182;—
24. Texas Tech;6-3;115;—
25. West Virginia;9-1;76;—

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary's (Cal) 13, N. Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.