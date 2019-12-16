NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-New England
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|372
|181
|x-Buffalo
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|291
|222
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|247
|343
|Miami
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|241
|435
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|341
|330
|Tennessee
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|339
|279
|Indianapolis
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|296
|295
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|250
|353
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Baltimore
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|472
|257
|Pittsburgh
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|269
|259
|Cleveland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|297
|329
|Cincinnati
|1
|13
|0
|.071
|211
|359
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|394
|284
|Oakland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|274
|386
|Denver
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|239
|284
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|299
|290
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|378
|288
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|334
|328
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|283
|382
|Washington
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|215
|347
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New Orleans
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|344
|296
|Tampa Bay
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|416
|398
|Atlanta
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|329
|365
|Carolina
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|324
|390
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Green Bay
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|330
|283
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|378
|259
|Chicago
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|256
|253
|Detroit
|3
|10
|1
|.250
|304
|373
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-San Francisco
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|419
|258
|x-Seattle
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|371
|345
|L.A. Rams
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|332
|306
|Arizona
|4
|9
|1
|.321
|310
|398
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21
Sunday's Games
Kansas City 23, Denver 3
Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17
Houston 24, Tennessee 21
N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20
Seattle 30, Carolina 24
Green Bay 21, Chicago 13
New England 34, Cincinnati 13
Philadelphia 37, Washington 27
Arizona 38, Cleveland 24
Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16
Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10
Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22
Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21
Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10
Monday's Games
Indianapolis at New Orleans, late
Saturday, Dec. 21
Houston at Tampa Bay, noon
Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon
Cincinnati at Miami, noon
New Orleans at Tennessee, noon
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, noon
Baltimore at Cleveland, noon
Carolina at Indianapolis, noon
Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
|;Record;Pts;Prv
|1. Kansas (47);9-1;1607;2
|2. Gonzaga (15);11-1;1552;6
|3. Louisville (1);10-1;1412;1
|4. Duke (2);9-1;1387;7
|5. Ohio St.;9-1;1334;3
|6. Kentucky;8-1;1231;8
|7. Maryland;10-1;1207;4
|8. Oregon;8-2;1172;10
|9. Virginia;8-1;1121;9
|10. Baylor;8-1;1062;11
|11. Memphis;9-1;960;13
|12. Auburn;9-0;939;12
|13. Dayton;8-1;879;14
|14. Michigan;8-3;723;5
|15. Michigan St.;7-3;656;16
|16. Arizona;10-2;631;15
|17. Butler;10-1;553;18
|18. Villanova;8-2;496;20
|19. Florida St.;8-2;449;21
|20. San Diego St.;10-0;431;25
|21. Tennessee;7-2;367;19
|22. Washington;7-2;213;—
|23. Penn St.;9-2;182;—
|24. Texas Tech;6-3;115;—
|25. West Virginia;9-1;76;—
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary's (Cal) 13, N. Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.
