NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;10;2;0;.833;322;145
Buffalo;9;3;0;.750;257;188
N.Y. Jets;4;8;0;.333;204;280
Miami;3;9;0;.250;200;377

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;8;4;0;.667;293;271
Tennessee;7;5;0;.583;276;234
Indianapolis;6;6;0;.500;261;257
Jacksonville;4;8;0;.333;220;292

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;10;2;0;.833;406;219
Pittsburgh;7;5;0;.583;236;225
Cleveland;5;7;0;.417;246;272
Cincinnati;1;11;0;.083;179;298

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;8;4;0;.667;348;265
Oakland;6;6;0;.500;237;324
Denver;4;8;0;.333;198;237
L.A. Chargers;4;8;0;.333;244;241

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;6;0;.500;310;236
Philadelphia;5;7;0;.417;274;284
Washington;3;9;0;.250;173;290
N.Y. Giants;2;10;0;.167;230;339

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;298;248
Tampa Bay;5;7;0;.417;340;346
Carolina;5;7;0;.417;280;320
Atlanta;3;9;0;.250;260;323

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;9;3;0;.750;289;255
Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205
Chicago;6;6;0;.500;212;208
Detroit;3;8;1;.292;280;315

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;10;2;0;.833;349;183
Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263
L.A. Rams;7;5;0;.583;283;250
Arizona;3;8;1;.292;255;351

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

Chicago 24, Detroit 20

Buffalo 26, Dallas 15

New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17

Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13

Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17

Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13

Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6

Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11

Miami 37, Philadelphia 31

Washington 29, Carolina 21

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7

Kansas City 40, Oakland 9

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Houston 28, New England 22

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Seattle, late

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, noon

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, noon

San Francisco at New Orleans, noon

Carolina at Atlanta, noon

Detroit at Minnesota, noon

Denver at Houston, noon

Baltimore at Buffalo, noon

Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

