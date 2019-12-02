NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|New England;10;2;0;.833;322;145
|Buffalo;9;3;0;.750;257;188
|N.Y. Jets;4;8;0;.333;204;280
|Miami;3;9;0;.250;200;377
South
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Houston;8;4;0;.667;293;271
|Tennessee;7;5;0;.583;276;234
|Indianapolis;6;6;0;.500;261;257
|Jacksonville;4;8;0;.333;220;292
North
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Baltimore;10;2;0;.833;406;219
|Pittsburgh;7;5;0;.583;236;225
|Cleveland;5;7;0;.417;246;272
|Cincinnati;1;11;0;.083;179;298
West
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Kansas City;8;4;0;.667;348;265
|Oakland;6;6;0;.500;237;324
|Denver;4;8;0;.333;198;237
|L.A. Chargers;4;8;0;.333;244;241
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Dallas;6;6;0;.500;310;236
|Philadelphia;5;7;0;.417;274;284
|Washington;3;9;0;.250;173;290
|N.Y. Giants;2;10;0;.167;230;339
South
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|y-New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;298;248
|Tampa Bay;5;7;0;.417;340;346
|Carolina;5;7;0;.417;280;320
|Atlanta;3;9;0;.250;260;323
North
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Green Bay;9;3;0;.750;289;255
|Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205
|Chicago;6;6;0;.500;212;208
|Detroit;3;8;1;.292;280;315
West
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|San Francisco;10;2;0;.833;349;183
|Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263
|L.A. Rams;7;5;0;.583;283;250
|Arizona;3;8;1;.292;255;351
y-clinched division
Thursday's Games
Chicago 24, Detroit 20
Buffalo 26, Dallas 15
New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17
Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13
Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17
Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13
Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6
Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11
Miami 37, Philadelphia 31
Washington 29, Carolina 21
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7
Kansas City 40, Oakland 9
Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20
Houston 28, New England 22
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Seattle, late
Thursday, Dec. 5
Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Dec. 8
Washington at Green Bay, noon
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, noon
San Francisco at New Orleans, noon
Carolina at Atlanta, noon
Detroit at Minnesota, noon
Denver at Houston, noon
Baltimore at Buffalo, noon
Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon
Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.