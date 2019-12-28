NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
y-New England1230.800396198
x-Buffalo1050.667308246
N.Y. Jets690.400263353
Miami4110.267279470

South

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Houston1050.667364350
Tennessee870.533367317
Indianapolis780.467341335
Jacksonville5100.333262377

North

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Baltimore1320.867503272
Pittsburgh870.533279275
Cleveland690.400312360
Cincinnati1140.067246397

West

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Kansas City1140.733420287
Oakland780.467298403
Denver690.400266301
L.A. Chargers5100.333316314

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia870.533351337
Dallas780.467387305
N.Y. Giants4110.267324417
Washington3120.200250388

South

 WLTPctPFPA
y-New Orleans1230.800416331
Tampa Bay780.467436421
Atlanta690.400353377
Carolina5100.333330428

North

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Green Bay1230.800353293
x-Minnesota1050.667388282
Chicago780.467259279
Detroit3111.233321400

West

 WLTPctPFPA
x-San Francisco1230.800453289
x-Seattle1140.733384372
L.A. Rams870.533363340
Arizona591.367337411

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon

Miami at New England, noon

Green Bay at Detroit, noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, noon

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon

New Orleans at Carolina, noon

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shun Yamaguchi on a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed TE Darrell Daniels on IR. Signed QB Drew Anderson from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Trey Hopkins to a three-year contract extension.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Lucas Patrick to a contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Skai Moore from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Scott Simonson on IR. Signed TE Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated G Louis Domingue from IR and assigned him to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogarty from Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Dillan Fox to a professional tryout.

