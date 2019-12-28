NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New England
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|396
|198
|x-Buffalo
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|308
|246
|N.Y. Jets
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|263
|353
|Miami
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|279
|470
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Houston
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|364
|350
|Tennessee
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|367
|317
|Indianapolis
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|341
|335
|Jacksonville
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|262
|377
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Baltimore
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|503
|272
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|279
|275
|Cleveland
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|312
|360
|Cincinnati
|1
|14
|0
|.067
|246
|397
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|420
|287
|Oakland
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|298
|403
|Denver
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|266
|301
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|316
|314
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|351
|337
|Dallas
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|387
|305
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|324
|417
|Washington
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|250
|388
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New Orleans
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|416
|331
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|436
|421
|Atlanta
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|353
|377
|Carolina
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|330
|428
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Green Bay
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|353
|293
|x-Minnesota
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|388
|282
|Chicago
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|259
|279
|Detroit
|3
|11
|1
|.233
|321
|400
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-San Francisco
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|453
|289
|x-Seattle
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|384
|372
|L.A. Rams
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|363
|340
|Arizona
|5
|9
|1
|.367
|337
|411
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday's Games
Chicago at Minnesota, noon
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon
Miami at New England, noon
Green Bay at Detroit, noon
Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, noon
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon
New Orleans at Carolina, noon
Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shun Yamaguchi on a two-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed TE Darrell Daniels on IR. Signed QB Drew Anderson from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Trey Hopkins to a three-year contract extension.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Lucas Patrick to a contract extension.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Skai Moore from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Scott Simonson on IR. Signed TE Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated G Louis Domingue from IR and assigned him to Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogarty from Hartford (AHL).
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Dillan Fox to a professional tryout.
