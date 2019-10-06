College Football

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPv
1. Alabama (32)5-015031
2. Clemson (15)5-014332
3. Georgia (3)5-013933
3. Ohio St. (10)6-013934
5. LSU (2)5-013525
6. Oklahoma5-012686
7. Florida6-0116310
8. Wisconsin5-011058
9. Notre Dame4-110469
10. Penn St.5-095812
11. Texas4-194711
12. Auburn5-19207
13. Oregon4-182813
14. Boise St.5-065416
15. Utah4-162417
16. Michigan4-161819
17. Iowa4-145414
18. Arizona St.4-138820
19. Wake Forest5-038022
20. Virginia4-135323
21. SMU6-028524
22. Baylor5-0260NR
23. Memphis5-0189NR
24. Texas A&M3-216525
25. Cincinnati4-1118NR

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian St. 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan St. 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, Southern Cal 5, Iowa St. 5, Pittsburgh 2.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.