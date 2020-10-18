 Skip to main content
College Football

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Clemson (54);5-0;1542;1

2. Alabama (8);4-0;1494;2

3. Notre Dame;4-0;1337;4

4. Georgia;3-1;1300;3

5. Ohio State;0-0;1223;6

6. Oklahoma State;3-0;1137;7

7. Texas A&M;3-1;1054;11

8. Penn State;0-0;1033;9

9. Cincinnati;3-0;1028;8

10. Florida;2-1;942;10

11. Miami (FL);4-1;887;13

12. Brigham Young;5-0;875;14

13. Oregon;0-0;841;12

14. North Carolina;3-1;677;5

14. Wisconsin;0-0;677;16

16. Southern Methodist;5-0;638;17

17. Iowa State;3-1;511;20

18. Michigan;0-0;489;19

19. Virginia Tech;3-1;411;23

20. Kansas State;3-1;399;22

21. Minnesota;0-0;234;24

22. Marshall;4-0;227;-

23. North Carolina State;4-1;199;-

24. USC;0-0;192;25

25. Coastal Carolina;4-0;185;-

Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Virginia 9, Arizona State 9, Washington 8, South Carolina 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1.

