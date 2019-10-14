NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|New England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48
|Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70
|N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123
|Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180
South
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134
|Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115
|Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131
|Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92
North
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140
|Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154
|Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131
|Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159
West
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Kansas City;4;2;0;.667;172;144
|Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123
|Denver;2;4;0;.333;106;106
|L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114
|Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149
|N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160
|Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167
South
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122
|Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133
|Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185
|Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186
North
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93
|Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93
|Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95
|Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69
West
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|San Francisco;5;0;0;1.000;147;64
|Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146
|L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154
|Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171
Thursday's Games
New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14
Sunday's Games
Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26
New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6
Houston 31, Kansas City 24
Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20
Washington 17, Miami 16
Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17
Seattle 32, Cleveland 28
Arizona 34, Atlanta 33
San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7
Denver 16, Tennessee 0
N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22
Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland
Monday's Games
Detroit at Green Bay, late
Thursday, Oct. 17
Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Miami at Buffalo, noon
Houston at Indianapolis, noon
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon
Oakland at Green Bay, noon
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon
Minnesota at Detroit, noon
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon
San Francisco at Washington, noon
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
Monday, Oct. 21
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
College Football
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|;Conference;All Games
|;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
|Ohio St.;3;0;133;27;6;0;296;53
|Penn St.;3;0;111;19;6;0;252;49
|Michigan;3;1;118;63;5;1;182;105
|Michigan St.;2;2;81;113;4;3;167;147
|Indiana;1;2;76;91;4;2;200;118
|Maryland;1;2;62;106;3;3;221;146
|Rutgers;0;4;7;165;1;5;71;216
West
|;Conference;All Games
|;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
|Minnesota;3;0;112;55;6;0;213;143
|Wisconsin;3;0;97;29;6;0;255;29
|Nebraska;2;2;69;130;4;3;179;193
|Iowa;1;2;45;27;4;2;149;61
|Purdue;1;2;78;87;2;4;164;179
|Illinois;0;3;80;124;2;4;184;184
|Northwestern;0;3;35;68;1;4;72;99
Friday's Games
Ohio St. at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Purdue at Iowa, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
