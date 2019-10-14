NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48
Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70
N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123
Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134
Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115
Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131
Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140
Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154
Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131
Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;4;2;0;.667;172;144
Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123
Denver;2;4;0;.333;106;106
L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114
Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149
N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160
Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122
Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133
Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185
Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93
Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93
Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;5;0;0;1.000;147;64
Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146
L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154
Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171

Thursday's Games

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

Sunday's Games

Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26

New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6

Houston 31, Kansas City 24

Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20

Washington 17, Miami 16

Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17

Seattle 32, Cleveland 28

Arizona 34, Atlanta 33

San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7

Denver 16, Tennessee 0

N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22

Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday's Games

Detroit at Green Bay, late

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Miami at Buffalo, noon

Houston at Indianapolis, noon

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon

Oakland at Green Bay, noon

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon

Minnesota at Detroit, noon

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon

San Francisco at Washington, noon

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 21

New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

College Football

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

;Conference;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Ohio St.;3;0;133;27;6;0;296;53
Penn St.;3;0;111;19;6;0;252;49
Michigan;3;1;118;63;5;1;182;105
Michigan St.;2;2;81;113;4;3;167;147
Indiana;1;2;76;91;4;2;200;118
Maryland;1;2;62;106;3;3;221;146
Rutgers;0;4;7;165;1;5;71;216

West

;Conference;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Minnesota;3;0;112;55;6;0;213;143
Wisconsin;3;0;97;29;6;0;255;29
Nebraska;2;2;69;130;4;3;179;193
Iowa;1;2;45;27;4;2;149;61
Purdue;1;2;78;87;2;4;164;179
Illinois;0;3;80;124;2;4;184;184
Northwestern;0;3;35;68;1;4;72;99

Friday's Games

Ohio St. at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Purdue at Iowa, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

