College Football

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Record;Pts;Pv
1. LSU (17);8-0;1476;2
2. Alabama (21);8-0;1474;1
3. Ohio St. (17);8-0;1468;3
4. Clemson (7);8-0;1406;4
5. Penn St.;8-0;1302;6
6. Florida;7-1;1226;7
7. Oregon;7-1;1108;11
8. Georgia;6-1;1093;10
9. Utah;7-1;1032;12
10. Oklahoma;7-1;1017;5
11. Auburn;6-2;910;9
12. Baylor;7-0;882;14
13. Minnesota;8-0;778;17
14. Michigan;6-2;744;19
15. SMU;8-0;666;16
16. Notre Dame;5-2;563;8
17. Cincinnati;6-1;524;18
18. Wisconsin;6-2;513;13
19. Iowa;6-2;456;20
20. Appalachian St.;7-0;393;21
21. Boise St.;6-1;280;22
22. Kansas St.;5-2;218;NR
23. Wake Forest;6-1;200;25
24. Memphis;7-1;188;NR
25. San Diego St.;7-1;50;NR

Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

;Conference;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Ohio St.;5;0;223;37;8;0;386;63
Penn St.;5;0;167;47;8;0;308;77
Indiana;3;2;148;150;6;2;272;177
Michigan;3;2;139;91;6;2;248;147
Michigan St.;2;3;88;141;4;4;174;175
Maryland;1;4;100;192;3;5;259;232
Rutgers;0;5;14;207;2;6;122;292

West

;Conference;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Minnesota;5;0;206;72;8;0;307;160
Iowa;3;2;91;47;6;2;195;81
Wisconsin;3;2;127;91;6;2;285;91
Illinois;2;3;128;153;4;4;232;213
Nebraska;2;3;100;168;4;4;210;231
Purdue;1;4;104;137;2;6;190;229
Northwestern;0;5;38;140;1;6;75;171

Saturday's Games

Iowa 20, Northwestern 0

Ohio St. 38, Wisconsin 7

Rutgers 44, Liberty 34

Illinois 24, Purdue 6

Indiana 38, Nebraska 31

Minnesota 52, Maryland 10

Penn St. 28, Michigan St. 7

Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14

Saturday, Nov. 2

Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.

MLB

Postseason Baseball Glance

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington 5, Houston 4

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington 12, Houston 3

Friday, Oct. 25: Houston 4, Washington 1

Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston 8, Washington 1

Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston (Cole 20-5) at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), late

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington at Houston, 7:07 p.m. (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, 7:08 p.m. (Fox)

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.