College Football
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|;Record;Pts;Pv
|1. LSU (17);8-0;1476;2
|2. Alabama (21);8-0;1474;1
|3. Ohio St. (17);8-0;1468;3
|4. Clemson (7);8-0;1406;4
|5. Penn St.;8-0;1302;6
|6. Florida;7-1;1226;7
|7. Oregon;7-1;1108;11
|8. Georgia;6-1;1093;10
|9. Utah;7-1;1032;12
|10. Oklahoma;7-1;1017;5
|11. Auburn;6-2;910;9
|12. Baylor;7-0;882;14
|13. Minnesota;8-0;778;17
|14. Michigan;6-2;744;19
|15. SMU;8-0;666;16
|16. Notre Dame;5-2;563;8
|17. Cincinnati;6-1;524;18
|18. Wisconsin;6-2;513;13
|19. Iowa;6-2;456;20
|20. Appalachian St.;7-0;393;21
|21. Boise St.;6-1;280;22
|22. Kansas St.;5-2;218;NR
|23. Wake Forest;6-1;200;25
|24. Memphis;7-1;188;NR
|25. San Diego St.;7-1;50;NR
Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|;Conference;All Games
|;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
|Ohio St.;5;0;223;37;8;0;386;63
|Penn St.;5;0;167;47;8;0;308;77
|Indiana;3;2;148;150;6;2;272;177
|Michigan;3;2;139;91;6;2;248;147
|Michigan St.;2;3;88;141;4;4;174;175
|Maryland;1;4;100;192;3;5;259;232
|Rutgers;0;5;14;207;2;6;122;292
West
|;Conference;All Games
|;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
|Minnesota;5;0;206;72;8;0;307;160
|Iowa;3;2;91;47;6;2;195;81
|Wisconsin;3;2;127;91;6;2;285;91
|Illinois;2;3;128;153;4;4;232;213
|Nebraska;2;3;100;168;4;4;210;231
|Purdue;1;4;104;137;2;6;190;229
|Northwestern;0;5;38;140;1;6;75;171
Saturday's Games
Iowa 20, Northwestern 0
Ohio St. 38, Wisconsin 7
Rutgers 44, Liberty 34
Illinois 24, Purdue 6
Indiana 38, Nebraska 31
Minnesota 52, Maryland 10
Penn St. 28, Michigan St. 7
Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14
Saturday, Nov. 2
Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.
MLB
Postseason Baseball Glance
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington 5, Houston 4
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington 12, Houston 3
Friday, Oct. 25: Houston 4, Washington 1
Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston 8, Washington 1
Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston (Cole 20-5) at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), late
Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington at Houston, 7:07 p.m. (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, 7:08 p.m. (Fox)
