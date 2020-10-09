After Vikings copied Seattle's offense, Seahawks changed things up

The undefeated Seahawks team the Vikings will face on Sunday night has embraced a philosophical shift, centered around spread formations, aggressive play calls on early downs and turning quarterback Russell Wilson loose. The Seahawks are throwing on first and second down more often than almost any team in the league, and Wilson has already thrown seven touchdowns of 20 yards or more this season, according to Pro Football Focus. No other passer has more than four.

“We’re trying to feature our strengths and figure out with the players that we have, what they can do well and how we can put them in the best positions,” Carroll said. “Russell has just evolved so much. He’s just so in command of what’s going on, and we’re just following the strengths that he brings us. … We’ve got really good runners, and we really are in love with Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde, you know, and Travis Homer. These guys can run it, so it’s not a question of having anything missing. We’re just trying to move the football and score points, and it’s just been working out pretty well so far.”

The “Let Russ Cook” movement was born out of a tweet from Seahawks fan Zach Whitman, and found traction with an analytics-friendly section of the fan base who had urged for Seattle to build its offense around Wilson.