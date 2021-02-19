After solid Twins debut, Maeda aims to finish even stronger

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Though Kenta Maeda’s first season with Minnesota was abbreviated by the pandemic, the Japanese right-hander’s debut was a runaway success.

His ability to be one of the best starting pitchers in the majors has been proven, with the latest evidence a second-place finish in American League Cy Young Award voting for 2020. Now Maeda’s durability will get another test.

“The great result last year, hopefully I can build it off going into this season. But during the offseason, I don’t throw much. I rather concentrate on strengthening my body so hopefully I can go in strong and finish strong,” Maeda said through his interpreter, on a video conference call with reporters Thursday the day before the team’s first official workout.

Maeda, who will turn 33 on April 11, went 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 66⅔ innings over 11 starts last year after arriving in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed only 40 hits and led the AL in WHIP at a career-best 0.75.

During the winter, Maeda said he went heavy on the weightlifting, in part to help his velocity.

“I do age every year, so I have to take that in mind and adjust the strengthening program each year,” Maeda said.