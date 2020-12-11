After Rashod Bateman's second departure, Gophers remaining receivers ready for more chances

MINNEAPOLIS — When the Gophers take on Nebraska this Saturday, they’ll be without more than 20 players who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

And that’s not even counting one very glaring absence in receiver Rashod Bateman.

The projected first-round NFL draft pick opted out, then in, then out again, most recently moving on from the team shortly after the Gophers paused team activities in an outbreak that would peak at 49 cases. The reigning Big Ten Receiver of the Year led the team through five games with 472 yards from 36 catches with two touchdowns.

Bateman initially opted out in August, only returning to the team after the Big Ten reinstated the season in September.

But that about-six-week absence gave offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. some time to game-plan for life without Bateman, something he’s picked back up on in the past two weeks.

Sanford said Thursday he felt this recent break from playing games, while unplanned, helped him evaluate his offense and realize some oft-unused talent could be ready to step up in Bateman’s stead.