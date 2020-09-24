After more than six months apart, Timberwolves back on floor together

MINNEAPOLIS — This normally would be the time of year the Timberwolves are hosting their first practices of the upcoming season. Instead, the team was able to work out as a group for the first time since the NBA postponed its season March 11 and the Wolves flew back from Houston to begin the long process of isolation, quarantining and navigating a way back to the floor.

After completing a two-day “hard” quarantine, they took the floor Wednesday, with coach Ryan Saunders saying the results were “a lot better than I expected it to be after a six-month hiatus.”

“This time is important, not just for them to get to know us and this system but for us to get to know them too,” Saunders said.

Over the next two weeks the Wolves will get to know each other well as they spend time together isolated in a hotel with daily testing to ensure it is safe to hold these workouts.

That’s something this team wasn’t able to do much before the pandemic derailed the season. President Gersson Rosas acquired several of the current team’s key pieces at the February trade deadline, including guard D’Angelo Russell.