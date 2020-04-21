After messy exits, would Vikings try another Diggs (or Moss or Winfield)?

We talked about it during Part 4 of our five-part draft preview series on the Access Vikings podcast.

It’s a valid question — one flagged by King, in fact, in his mock draft. He wrote: This might be overthinking, but I wonder if being Stefon Diggs’ younger brother would bug GM Rick Spielman or coach Mike Zimmer. It certainly would be the first question I’d ask at the post-draft press conference.

Siblings can have vastly different personalities, so it hardly feels like a deal-breaker. (And it should be noted: I always liked Diggs as a person when he was with the Vikings. Even as things clearly turned sour last season he was a thoughtful and engaging interview subject).

But could it be a tie-breaker? If Diggs is one of two corners the Vikings like equally at No. 22 or 25, would the Vikings go the other direction away from Diggs?

To a lesser degree, a similar question could be asked about two other familiar names in this year’s draft: Antoine Winfield Jr. and Thaddeus Moss. Both are the sons, of course, of former Vikings stars Antoine Winfield Sr. and Randy Moss.