After lengthy wait, Paul Tagliabue heads to Hall of Fame

Fifteen years after Tagliabue was replaced by Roger Goodell, head trauma remains and probably always will be the major safety topic in the NFL. Just as there were few solutions and more research required in that area under Tagliabue, the same is true today.

Overall, though, Tagliabue’s impact on the sport was massive — comparable to virtually any league leader. And after a year’s delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tagliabue will enter the Canton, Ohio shrine.

Tagliabue oversaw a myriad of new stadiums and negotiated television contracts that added billions of dollars to the league’s bank account. Under him, there were no labor stoppages and a very workable environment with the NFL Players Association — an atmosphere that no longer exists.

Among his major achievements was implementing a policy on substance abuse that was considered the strongest in all major sports. He also established the “Rooney Rule” in which all teams with coaching vacancies must interview minority candidates. It has since been expanded to include front-office and league executive positions, and although the rule is named for the late Dan Rooney, owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, it could easily have carried Tagliabue’s ID.