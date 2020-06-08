After five rounds of draft picks, Twins will be in race to sign undrafted free agents

After the draft wraps up on Thursday, clubs will turn their full attention to that large free agent pool.

And some feel it will be like colleges trying to recruit blue chip prospects.

“That’s the unknown,” Twins President Dave St. Peter said. “That second part.”

Teams will contact free agents by phone or through video conferencing to make their pitches. Several members of the Twins’ player development staff will try to convince them that their best path to the majors is through the Twins, who are developing a good reputation in that area.

“We’ve had different guys in different calls trying to get different opinions of the players,” Johnson said. “Post fifth round, I’m unsure how that is going to shake out. We are going to show them what our player development has to offer, how we develop. If you are on the edge of the fifth round and you ended up not getting selected, you’re still a talented player.

“Our player development has a buffet of technology and tools that, if a player wants to get involved with, he can do it. We are heavily staffed. We have amazing coaches at every level. We can offer how great our program is, and we have told our players that when we have met with them.”

Decision time