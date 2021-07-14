After 'embarrassing' end in loss at Colorado, Loons scrap time off to prep for Seattle

Minnesota United planned to give players a few days off following the game at Colorado on July 7, but that plan was scrapped after a flat 2-0 loss to the Rapids. That meant players' intentions to take quick vacations or chill longer by their pools were canceled or curtailed.

"We didn't deserve three or four days off," manager Adrian Heath said Tuesday. "We worked really hard the last few days, so hopefully that will stand us in good stead for the weekend."

The Loons' seven-game unbeaten streak ended in last week's defeat, and now the Seattle Sounders will come to Allianz Field for a 1 p.m. Sunday game riding an MLS-record 13 game undefeated march.

"That type of performance (vs. Colorado), I thought, was two years ago, maybe a bit more," Heath said. "I thought we left them days behind. Obviously we haven't, and players have to be told in no uncertain terms that what we produced in Colorado is not acceptable.

"I'll take losing because it is part and parcel of sport, but there is a way of losing a game ... You don't go out with a whimper like we did. I thought the last 10-15 minutes were embarrassing. But we've addressed that. Hopefully we won't see that again this year."

Wright's status