After a different year of scouting, Twins set for draft

But it does shed insight on how the club might be operating ahead of a 20-round draft that Falvey suggested could have more variance than normal after a somewhat unique year of scouting.

Because of COVID-19, which forced scouts off the road early last year, halted much of spring and summer baseball, and made teams change the way they typically operate, organizations came into this spring with less information on players than they would normally have.

“I think the industry spent a lot of time the first couple of months to try to sift through the players and figuring out who should be the cream of the crop, so part of this spring was identification, getting caught up on players with limited background and history,” Johnson said.

By March, he said, things in the scouting world began to feel more normal, and having a later draft — MLB moved the draft back from early June to coincide with the all-star break — also served a role in helping give teams extra time to evaluate players. At this point, Falvey said, they have more information on players than he thought they would.

Part of that player evaluation process included carrying over new tools that they started implementing last year as a result of the pandemic, like Zoom, or relying more heavily on other tools, like video, than normal.