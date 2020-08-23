Advantage Cousins

Tennis became even more of an outlet during the 2020 offseason, when he could play with his brother Kyle in Florida, a coach he knew in Michigan, or Holcomb in Minnesota while staying within social distancing guidelines.

Learning the sport through thrice-weekly sessions, Cousins realized it transferred to his high-stakes work as a quarterback even more than he thought.

“No one ever told me that Pete Sampras, when he would warm up to serve, he started by throwing a football,” Cousins said. “It confirmed that, hey, maybe there is something here. If a tennis guy was using the football motion to warm up his serve, the serve could be a great way to, in a different way, keep your shoulder in shape for the football motion.”

A 40-minute tennis match would give Cousins the conditioning he sought in the same 6- to 8-second spurts he plays on a football field. Reacting to a drop shot, he said, is similar to when he drops back to pass, “the seas part and there’s an open A gap to run through to steal 5 yards.”

The ever-studious Cousins learned a tennis serve -- as one of the few overhead motions in sports where an object stays in an athlete’s hand the whole time -- can help ward off shoulder injuries by strengthening the muscles that aid in the deceleration phase of the movement.