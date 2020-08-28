Adrian Heath: Minnesota United to practice, play 'as normal' in wake of pro sports postponements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ST. PAUL — A day after five MLS games were postponed following a shooting of a Black man by police in Wisconsin, Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath on Thursday said his team plans to train Friday and play Saturday at Dallas “as normal.”

The NBA, WNBA and MLB postponed a combined nine games Wednesday when players refused to play to protest racial injustice after Jacob Blake was shot seven times Sunday in Kenosha, Wis. MLS postponed five of six scheduled games, all but a Nashville-Orlando game.

“We are preparing as though everything is as was,” he said in a regularly scheduled conference call with reporters two days before a game. “Obviously, what can I say?: Another different evening, another crazy night. So we’ll be led as always by the players and the league front office. But we’ll prepare as best we can with the view that everything will go ahead as normal.”

After the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play a playoff game Wednesday night in Orlando and athletes in MLS and others followed by doing the same, Loons veteran and MLS Players Association executive-board member Ethan Finlay tweeted “Proud to see players using their platform and power to make change. Now it’s time politicians and officials to take notice and do their part.”