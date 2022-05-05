 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MILWAUKEE BREWERS

Adames homers twice as Brewers pound lowly Reds 10-5

Reds Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates with Christian Yelich after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday in Milwaukee.

 Andrew Tucker

MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee’s six homers, and the Brewers beat the lowly Cincinnati Reds 10-5 on Thursday.

Luis Urías, Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura also connected as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games. Yelich finished with three hits and scored three times, and Adames had four RBIs.

Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser (3-2) allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits in five innings.

Cincinnati closed out a winless six-game trip with its ninth consecutive loss. The major league-worst Reds have dropped 20 of 21 overall.

Tyler Stephenson homered and drove in two runs, but Cincinnati was unable to overcome another shaky performance by hard-throwing rookie Hunter Greene (1-4).

Urías and Yelich connected against Greene in the first, and Rowdy Tellez’s RBI double tied it at 3. Adames capped Milwaukee’s three-run second with a two-run drive to left-center.

Taylor and Hiura went deep in the third before Greene was replaced by Luis Cessa.

The 22-year-old Greene was tagged for eight runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings in his fourth consecutive loss. He struck out seven and walked one.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

