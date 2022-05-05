Adames homers twice as Brewers pound lowly Reds 10-5

Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. The statement said that they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness.” It did not elaborate further. The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. Led by Wynonna's powerful vocals and Naomi's harmonies, their hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge," "Mama He’s Crazy," and “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain." The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.