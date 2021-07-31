Ace's loss is nothing to celebrate

There were times when Twins followers couldn’t help ourselves, imagining more from Jose Berrios than the exceptional consistency that went with making every start as scheduled from the time he moved into the rotation on Aug. 1, 2016, to his final start last Saturday — seven innings, two unearned runs and a loss.

On first glance, Jose was a physical duplicate of Johan Santana, not tall, but an athlete. Johan exuded that gift from the mound, finally winning a long-deserved Gold Glove in 2007, his sixth full season and last in Minnesota.

Berrios has shown the same magnificence in pouncing on toppers and bunts, although he has yet to receive a Gold Glove. Perhaps that can happen for him now that he has been freed from this dreadful flop that is the 2021 Twins and gets a chance to join a playoff race with Toronto.

They are paid to pitch, of course, which Santana did to the sweet tune of Cy Young Awards in 2004 and ‘06. No individual was more responsible for the Twins’ rise from the depths (1993-2000) to winning four division titles from 2002 to ‘06.

Greater depths surfaced for much of the 2010s. Berrios made a handful of starts early in 2016 and joined the rotation for the final two months. He was overmatched as the Twins careened to 59-103, an all-time worst record that now faces a challenge.