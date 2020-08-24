Absent their BombaSquad identity, Twins are winning anyway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

KANSAS CITY, MO. — It’s just not the same.

The Twins aren’t winning with the same force as a year ago. The top-to-bottom aerial assaults on pitching staffs have been infrequent. Remember the eight-homer games against the Orioles and Angels last season? They’ve had one four-homer game this season.

After hitting a major league record 307 home runs in 2019 — on the way to winning 101 games — the Twins are on pace to hit about 70 fewer home runs, based on a 162-game schedule.

They haven’t been the BombaSquad.

But they entered Monday night against Cleveland with a .655 winning percentage that equates to 104 wins over a standard non-virus-ravaged season. Monday, marks the halfway point of a schedule altered by the coronavirus.

We don’t know this team anymore.

“The BombaSquad …it’s cool but it’s funny for me to say out loud,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But it was an amazing to watch last year and that group carried things on a lot of different nights. But there were also a lot of guys contributing in a lot of huge ways who probably didn’t get their due and who we ended up probably not talking a lot about enough.