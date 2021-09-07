Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future raises stakes for Packers

The Packers can worry about the future later. For now, they’re eager to make the most of the opportunity standing right in front of them.

“It’s going to be a long, long journey to get back to where we were, and obviously in the locker room, around the league, in the media, everywhere, the expectation is very high,” safety Adrian Amos said. “Because if you don’t get at least to where you were before, everybody sees it as failure. But we can’t look at it that way, and I’m not that type of person personally. I’m looking at what can I do tomorrow because we’ve got to get to that point.”

OFFENSIVE LINE ISSUES

The Packers boasted two All-Pro offensive linemen last year in left tackle David Bakhtiari and center Corey Linsley. They won’t have either at the start of this season.

Linsley left for the Los Angeles Chargers via free agency. Bakhtiari remains with the team, but will start the season on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first six games after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31.