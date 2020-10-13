A season like any other

New challengesThe Gophers are clearly a team on the rise in Fleck’s fourth season, which would make them easier to discredit this year. Former Gophers receiver Ron Johnson said if the favorite, Ohio State, wins again, no one will question if this season meant the same as prior years. But if an underdog comes through, then people will wonder if the wonkiness outweighed the validity.

“Well if [the Gophers] win … it’s going to be an asterisk from Badgers fans, I’ll tell you that,” Johnson said. “They’re going to be mad. The Hawkeyes fans are going to be mad.”

Johnson won’t, though, because he feels every team will deal with the same conditions, so the playing field is level. Big Ten Network analyst Gerry DiNardo said this season isn’t phony, it’s just unique. And it actually might produce an even worthier champ.

“Under the present circumstances, that was the best team in 2020,” DiNardo said. “ … I would be more likely to say this team achieved more than a team that has won the championship under normal circumstances. There’s just too much to overcome.

“There’s a lot more reasons to say a tremendous amount of credit will go to whoever plays the best this year.”