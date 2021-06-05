A Rodgers-less offense?

As a result, Hackett said the approach throughout OTAs has been to give players the entirety of the offense, and he suggested a Rodgers-less training camp and preseason — if it came to that — would basically be a fact-finding mission to figure out what aspects of the scheme matched up best with Love’s or Bortles’ skill set.

“Everything in your playbook, you have to have that ability to pick and choose what’s right for your team at that time,” Hackett said. “Right now, we’re kind of throwing everything at them.

“This is really the hardest time for all these players because when you go into a (regular-season) week, it’s a very limited amount of plays that we’ll be running. Right now, we’re throwing everything at them just to try to see what everybody can do across the board. And then, we slowly start tailoring it down once we get to that first week in the fall.”

For his part, Getsy believes that what Rodgers and the coaches built last offseason will carry over when (or if) he returns to the fold. While his absences from voluntary OTAs and expected absence from the mandatory minicamp have surely curtailed how much they could expand on the existing offense, what they accomplished via Zoom last year might be their saving grace now if they get their star back.