A look at who Wild could lose in NHL expansion draft, and what would hurt most

These are the types of things Guerin and the rest of the Wild front office will be discussing at length this week. In the meantime, here’s a list of players the Wild could lose in the expansion draft, ranked in order of which would hurt the most.

5. NICO STURMOn the surface, losing Nico Sturm might not seem like a big deal. He’s been a depth player throughout his career to this point, and while he boasts top-notch speed, his hands leave something to be desired. The reason this would hurt is because Sturm projects as a solid two-way player moving forward. He already has proven capable of playing a shutdown role and he flashed a scoring touch last season with 11 goals. Would he take the next step if given a bigger role on the Kraken? It’s certainly possible.

4. JORDAN GREENWAYThis would hurt because Greenway looked to take the next step last season. He finally embraced his 6-foot-6, 240-pound frame and ended up leading the Wild with 26 assists. But Greenway’s consistency was still somewhat of an issue, as it has been throughout his career. Maybe the Wild would feel comfortable rolling the dice and leaving him exposed if it meant keeping someone else safe in the expansion draft. That would be a risky move to say considering Greenway is only 24 years old and looks like he has a lot of room to grow.