A look at NFL training camps in a most unusual preseason

“So, now it’s the whole staff. We all have to be on the same page. Guys have to understand, hey, you don’t know, you might be the next play caller, whether it be offense, defense or special teams, so everybody’s got to prepare like that. And it’s just like the players.”

Fangio doesn’t believe age is a major factor — nor should be — in being careful during the pandemic.

“I don’t think it matters where you are in your coaching career experience-wise,” he says. “This is new for everybody. No one has experience in this. I always like to say, ‘The great ones can INA,’ which means improvise and adjust. We want to be a bunch of great ones here and excel at improvising and adjusting. There’s no wiggle room.

“The protocols are what they are. We’ve got to abide by them and move past it.”

MUSIC CITY “DICTATOR”Tennessee Titans players have been praising one of their own, offensive lineman Dennis Kelly, for his leadership during the pandemic. He is the team’s player rep, and he takes the role seriously.