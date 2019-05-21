Bottom of the ninth, two outs, down by one ace, runners on second and third, and Jason "Weasel" Pericak hits a scorching line drive to the gap in left center to win the second game of the day's double header against the Roosters of Olmsted County. But wait! The Roosters centerfielder races to his right, sticks out his right hand and as he is tumbling to the grass catches the ball! A great catch, no game winning hit for Weasel, but, enjoyable day for all.
The sky was overcast at Old Hickory Park, rain and thunderstorms were in the forecast but held off long enough for the teams to finish two games. The Roosters took the opener 34-12. As noted above, the Apple Jacks made a game of it in the night cap but lost 15-14.
Apple Jacks pitchers for the day were Gary "Big Wease" Pericak and Joel "Hefty" Affeldt, who pitched alternate innings in both games.
Leading scorers for the day with three aces each were Samuel "Roundabout" Deetz, Mike "Mickey" Jaquette, Benjamin "George" Deetz, Weasel and Dan "Skunk" Deetz.
Roundabout and Joel "Hefty" Affeldt led all players by each reaching base six times. Close behind were Weasel, Kevin "Hurricane" Knerzer, Bob "Two Bit" Spencer and Bill Ho-hum" Ohm with five times. On base four times were Skunk, Glenn "Hondo" Knowles and Jared "Bear" Alexander. Mickey, George and Eric "Stretch" Deetz reached three times. Jim "Scoop" Schupbach was on twice
Umpiring was Peter "Prince Peter" Petersillie. Tallying aces was Joan "Lady Joan" Ohm
The Apple Jacks next matches will be on Saturday, June 8 at Old Hickory Park. Joining us that day will be the Fillmore Fungi and the St. Croix Ball Club of Stillwater. First match will be at noon.
If you would like to join the Apple Jacks on the field, kindly call Captain Joel "Hefty" Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Captain Emeritus Bill "Ho-hum" Ohm at 507-895-6912 for more details. The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club (https://sites.google.com/site/lacrescentapplejacks) is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Area Historical Society and respectfully acknowledges its eminent corporate sponsor, Merchants Bank- La Crescent.
