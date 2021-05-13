A game-by-game look at the Vikings' 2021 schedule

The Vikings’ only Thursday night game is at home, which should make Zimmer happy; the coach has loathed Thursday night road games during his time in Minnesota. This will be a tricky matchup, though, against a Steelers team that went 12-4 last season while throwing the ball more than any team in the league.

Week 15: at Bears, 7:15 p.m., Dec. 20 (ESPN)

There are certain games that always seem to find their way onto the Vikings’ schedule — a Monday night trip to Soldier Field is one of them. ESPN grabbed the matchup for the fourth time in six years (the Vikings also played on Sunday night in Chicago in 2018). This could be the Vikings’ first chance to see rookie Justin Fields, for whom they considered trading up in the first round of the draft before the Bears moved up to take him 11th overall.

Week 16: vs. Rams, Noon, Dec. 26 (Fox)

Longtime Vikings nemesis (and occasional Vikings victim) Matthew Stafford comes to town with his new team, in a game that could be pivotal for the Vikings’ playoff chances. The Rams went 10-6 and reached the divisional playoffs a year ago, before trading Goff for Stafford this spring.

Week 17: at Packers, 7:20 p.m., Jan. 2 (NBC)