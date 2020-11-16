A, B, C or none of the above: Timberwolves prepping for first overall pick in the NBA draft

But the highlight-worthy plays stand out when you look up clips of Ball on YouTube, and it’s easy to see why a team might fall in love with his talent.

“His upside and star potential is clear cut,” Babcock said.

Or maybe Wiseman?

Of the three, Wiseman feels like the player with the longest odds to end up on the Wolves. A 7-1 center, he may not even want to come here; an ESPN report surfaced recently that Wiseman would rather not go to the Wolves, who already have an athletic big man in Towns as their anchor.

Where Wiseman may end up providing value is if another team covets him enough to trade up to No. 1. The Hornets have reported interest in moving up from No. 3.

Even though Wiseman played just three games at Memphis, his ability is evident.

“Wiseman is big, but he can move well,” Babcock said. “He’s extremely athletic for a player his size, and he also has an underrated skill set. My confidence level that he will be a good starting center in the NBA is high, and I would not be surprised if he ended up being a very good NBA center.”

Bilas said if this group of players was in the draft five or 10 years ago he might rank Wiseman as his top prospect instead of Edwards.