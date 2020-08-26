 Skip to main content
Winona County COVID-19 update for Aug. 27: Five new cases confirmed; total reaches 315
Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 315.

No information about these new cases was released.

No new COVID-19 deaths occurred in the county, leaving the total at 17.

In Minnesota, 542 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 71,236, with 64,374 no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 1,406,007 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,079,047 residents having been tested.

Fourteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,793.

Statewide, 6,274 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 304 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

