Nominations open for Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute

The Winona Health Foundation invites nominations for the Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute. Nomination forms are available at winonahealth.org/tribute and will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 11.

The Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute recognizes an outstanding person, persons or community organization for making a significant difference and positive impact on the Winona region and/or Winona Health. This may include generosity of time, spirit, energy and/or charitable giving.

The Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute is in its 34th year. The Tribute was established by the late community philanthropist Benjamin A. Miller in the name of his wife, Adith.

The Community Service Tribute recipient is selected by a committee of community members and previous honorees. Last year’s honoree was Rachelle Schultz.

“Rachelle embodies the legacy of the Ben and Adith Miller Tribute, and I value her wisdom and leadership,” said Ann MacDonald, retired director of Learning and Development at Winona Health during last year’s presentation. MacDonald recalled a leadership meeting in February of 2020, when Schultz said that we can’t sit back and wait for the COVID-19 virus to show up on our front doorstep. We need to get outside of our walls and work with our employers, our cities, our counties, and other partners out in the community to understand what’s happening and to help manage effectively. MacDonald added, “Rachelle was proactive in preparing for whatever was to come and, through her leadership, a much worse situation was avoided.”

In addition to a special recognition dinner at Cedar Valley Restaurant, the family of Ben and Adith Miller and RTP Company honors the recipient with a $25,000 contribution to the Ben & Adith Miller Patient Care Fund to assist area individuals and families with medical costs.

Nominations are being accepted now through Friday, February 11. To submit a nomination, visit winonahealth.org/tribute. If questions, call the Winona Health Foundation at 507.457.4394.

Previous Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute recipients:

Rachelle H. Schultz, Ed.D.

Jerry and Patricia Papenfuss

Greg Evans

Steve and Nancy Bachler

Steve Groth

Jon Kohner

Dr. Charles and Judy Shepard

Dee Cipov

Irene Renk

Marlene Kohner

Jenny Kahl

Justin Green

Nancy Iglesias

Dennis Theede and Home and Community Options

Karen and O.J. Fawcett

Donna Helble

Kent Gernander

Marilyn and Keith Schwab, Kim and Pete Schwab

M.L. “Max” DeBolt

Rose Anderson and Diane Barge

Carol “Mickey” and Dan Barr

Joette and Michael Gostomski

Roger Metz

Nancy and Mark Kristensen

Dave Arnold and Dan Rukavina

Pete Woodworth

Dr. Frank and Ruth Bures

Sue Cornwell

Bob Kierlin

Tom Graham

Gary Evans

Pauline Knight

Tom and Judith Stark, Dr. Roger and Helen Hartwich, John and Helen David

