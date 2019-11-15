More than 50 4-H youth volunteers, parents and their friends from Houston County met recently at the Immanuel Lutheran Church to celebrate the leadership and their achievements of the last year.
Alongside individual awards, Houston County 4-H recognized Cloverbud youth, first-, fifth, 10th- through 14th-year members and graduates, as well as volunteers who have served for five, 10, 20 and 25 years. Listed below are the individual award recipients, who stood out to their peers as demonstrating leadership, dedication and growth.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
- Kendra Waldenberger of the Newhouse Norsemen received the Dairy Achievement award.
- Kayleen Kulas of the Silver Creek Rustlers received both the Sheep and Swine Achievement awards.
- Jenna Scanlan of the Brownsville Wildcats received both the 4-H Key award and 4-H Volunteer of the Year award.
- Natalie Skifton of the Silver Creek Rustlers received the 4-H Demonstration award.
- Leo Privet of the Caledonia Rockets received the 4-H Jr. Leader award.
- Jon Kulas of Houston received the 4-H Alumni award.
- Becky Carr of the Silver Creek Rustlers received the Club leader of the year award.
- Bruce and Shannon Schuttemeier of Spring Grove received the Friends of 4-H award.
- Carter Bratland of the Wilmington Gophers received the Above & Beyond Youth Leader award.
- Pam Hendel of Caledonia received the 4-H Project Development award (Adult) for her Dairy Project.
- Dani Wilson of Houston received 4-H Horse Person of the Year.
- Madisyn Kohlmeier of the Caledonia Rockets received 4-H Horse Youth Leader.
- Alexis Koel of the Lazy Lopers received 4-H Horse Most Improved Rider.
To learn more about the group, visit www.4-H.umn.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.