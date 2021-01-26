Former GOP candidate Van Orden apologizes to Jewish people over tweet

"The 50 Senate Dems represent over 41.5 million more Americans than the 50 Senate Republicans. But the filibuster gives the Rs power to kill legislation supported by the vast majority. It's undemocratic. It's not in the Constitution. It can be eliminated with 51 votes. End it now," Reich said in his tweet.

Screenshots appear to show Van Orden then responding to Reich, saying: "You should change your first name to 3rd."

Van Orden unsuccessfully ran for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, last November. He has signaled that he is likely to run for office again by remaining active in the public sphere and with the local and state Republican parties.

"I am a ardent supporter of Israel and the Jewish people. I have taken my children and fellow service members to Auschwitz so that they would understand the horrors of the Shoah and to make sure this never happens again," he said.

"It is unfortunate that in America's political climate that the Democrat party is exercising the very techniques that they have derided President Trump for, for years and have been used historically by the most oppressive and criminal regimes in world history," Van Orden's tweet continued.