 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Winona - $320,000

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Winona - $320,000

You'll have plenty of room to grow in this unique 6+ bedrooms and 4 bathroom home. Oversized master bedroom with it's own private bathroom and large closets. There is an abundance of storage space throughout the home, including a cedar closet. This home has: reverse osmosis system, 2nd floor laundry, wet bar in lower level room, beautiful yard featuring fruit bearing trees, new roof in 2020. Enjoy the gorgeous views of the bluff and nature right outside of the front yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News