6 Bedroom Home in Winona - $320,000

You'll have plenty of room to grow in this unique 6+ bedrooms and 4 bathroom home. Oversized master bedroom with it's own private bathroom and large closets. There is an abundance of storage space throughout the home, including a cedar closet. This home has: reverse osmosis system, 2nd floor laundry, wet bar in lower level room, beautiful yard featuring fruit bearing trees, new roof in 2020. Enjoy the gorgeous views of the bluff and nature right outside of the front yard.