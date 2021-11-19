5 Bedroom Home in Winona - $669,900

This gorgeous home in Knopp Valley is situated on 1.1 acres of land nestled into the bluffs. The entry leads to a spacious main level with walnut flooring, multiple bay windows, an office, laundry room, living room with natural gas fireplace, 2 season porch, open concept kitchen, dining room and new hot tub addition. The kitchen is ideal for entertaining with custom cabinetry, hard-surface countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The second level has 4 bedrooms all with walk-in closets and 2 baths with heated tile floors! The master bath includes a walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub, and double vanity. A bonus room ideal for an office where you'll find a living room with custom built-in entertainment center, full kitchen and plenty of storage space! The additional bedroom and dual entrance into the basement make this ideal for a mother-in-law suite. New blacktop driveway and newer roof. Welcome Home!